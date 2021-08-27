Over 2 bln vaccinations against coronavirus done in China, 890 mln people fully vaccinated

BEIJING, August 27. /TASS/. During the mass vaccination of the population, Chinese doctors have given the country's residents more than 2 bln vaccinations against COVID-19. According to the State Health Commission, around 890 mln people out of 1.4 bln residents of the country are fully vaccinated.

According to the statement on the department's website, as of August 26, 2,003,914,000 coronavirus vaccinations were made throughout the country, while 889.439 mln residents have undergone a full course of vaccination.

Vaccination of priority populations in China began on December 15, 2020. To date, four Chinese-made vaccines have received approval for entering the domestic market, and three more drugs have received permission for emergency use.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.