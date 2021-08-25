‘Afghanistan not Talibanistan’: Ex-Afghan VP slams Washington for fall of Kabul

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Former Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the acting president after the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) seized control of the country, has excoriated the US saying that it bears overwhelming guilt for the collapse of the Afghan government.

"It’s very clear that the Taliban were never under pressure; they used Pakistan as their support base," he said in an interview with News18, an Indian English-language news channel. Saleh revealed that Washington attempted to "buy" Pakistani cooperation. "The more they paid, the more it emboldened the Pakistanis to provide more services and aid to the Taliban."

The second reason, in Saleh's opinion, is that the peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha "legitimized the Taliban who did not remain loyal to their word," and "fooled the entire international community."

Under the peace deal signed in February 2020 between the Trump administration and the Taliban, the radicals guaranteed not to use Afghan territory for actions that pose a threat to the security of the US and its allies.

US influence

The third reason, in Saleh’s opinion, is that the Afghan government had been under immense pressure from Washington for the last two years.

"They blackmailed us and said that either you release the prisoners or we will cut aid to you and decrease our military assistance. We said are you sure that these people won’t end up on the frontlines? They said no, but they all ended up on the frontlines," Saleh revealed.

He also pointed to the myopic attitude of some Afghan officials about the situation, adding that "there are various other issues which led to this tragedy."