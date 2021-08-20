US to introduce Nord Stream 2-linked sanctions against two Russian persons, two vessels

WASHINGTON, August 20. /TASS/. The United States will impose sanctions on two Russian persons and two Russian vessels in connection with construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the press statement on Friday.

"The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended. The report lists one Russian vessel and two Russian persons involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Persons identified in the report will be sanctioned under PEESA. Additionally, the vessel listed in the report, as well as one additional Russian vessel involved in the project, will be identified as blocked property of one of the listed entities," the Secretary said.

"The Administration has now sanctioned seven persons and identified 16 of their vessels as blocked property pursuant to PEESA in connection with Nord Stream 2," Blinken said.

The US introduced sanctions against Nobility and Konstanta companies registered in Russia and against Ivan Sidorenko and Ostap Sheremeta vessels under the Russian flag in connection with construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

The Treasury included two companies, two vessels and certain other entities and vessels already subjected to restrictions related to the gas pipeline into new black lists in view of the executive order signed by the US President, allowing sanctions against Russian energy pipelines.