Israel strikes Shia fighters’ bases near Damascus, Homs — media

BEIRUT, August 20. /TASS/. Israeli aircraft delivered air strikes overnight in the outskirts of Damascus and Homs attacking the camps and arms depots of Hezbollah Shia groups fighting for the Syrian army, according to media reports.

As the Dubai-based Al Hadath TV Channel reported, several missiles were launched against the Shia fighters’ positions in the Qalamoun mountainous terrain west of the Syrian capital. The explosions were heard in the area of Mount Qasioun and the Mezzeh military airfield near Damascus. There have been no reports of any casualties among the Syrian troops and militia, or any damage.

The missile strikes were delivered against ground targets from Lebanese airspace. As the Al Watania news agency reported, the appearance of Israeli combat planes in the Lebanese airspace at low altitudes southeast of Beirut did not affect the operation of Rafic Hariri International Airport. Some news websites earlier reported that the airport stopped receiving airliners at the time of the Israeli air strike on facilities in neighboring Syria. However, official sources did not confirm this information.

The Syrian air defense capabilities opened fire against the air targets near Damascus and Homs. As the news agency SANA reported, citing an army source, "the Syrian anti-aircraft gunners struck most of the missiles."

As Al Hadath reported, the Israeli Air Force has launched 17 missile attacks on Syria since the beginning of the year, striking 41 facilities, mostly the bases of Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian militia fighting for Damascus.

On August 17, the positions of Shia fighters near the settlement of Hodr in the southwestern Al-Quneitra province were attacked. On July 22, the strikes were delivered against Hezbollah’s weapons and ammo depots in Al-Qusayr in the south of the Homs province.

In response, Damascus called on the UN Security Council "to bring Israel to account for its aggressive actions that have become increasingly frequent lately." In its statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry stressed that "Syria will not hesitate to exercise its legitimate right to defense and the protection of its national sovereignty in full compliance with the UN Charter."