Germany detains British man on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence — prosecutors

BERLIN, August 11. /TASS/. A British national has been detained in Germany on suspicion of working for a Russian intelligence agency, Germany’s Office of the Federal Prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Before his detention, David S. worked at the British embassy in Berlin and at least once passed documents obtained in the course of his professional activities to a member of a Russian intelligence agency in return for an unspecified amount of cash," the statement reads.

According to preliminary data, the suspect has been working for a foreign intelligence agency since November 2020.

The detention took place in the city of Potsdam, the Brandenburg state. His home and workplace were searched. German prosecutors pointed out that the detention was the result of a joint investigation by the German and British authorities. A decision on the suspect’s custody is expected later today.