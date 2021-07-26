Russia slams attempts to meddle in Belarus’ internal affairs from abroad as unacceptable

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian authorities deem as unacceptable the attempts from abroad to meddle into the internal affairs of Belarus that enjoys trustworthy relations with Russia within the Union State, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev said in an interview with the government’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Monday.

"Taking into account the complex social and political situation in Belarus, we deem as unacceptable the attempts from abroad to meddle into the republic’s internal affairs. We support in every possible way the friendly Belarusian people, with which Russia has built the closest relations within the Union State," Nurgaliyev said.

Russia’s updated national security strategy prioritizes the tasks of strengthening ties between the Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples, the security official said.

Russia’s updated national security strategy was made public at the beginning of July. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on July 3 to approve the new version of the country’s national security strategy to replace the previous document adopted on December 31, 2015.