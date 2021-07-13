China-US trade rises by 45.7% to $340.8 bln in 1H — customs

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. Trade between China and the United States in the first half of the year grew by 45.7% year-on-year and reached $340.8 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China announced on Tuesday.

According to published data, Chinese exports to the United States in January-June increased by 42.6% to $252.863 bln. Imports of US products rose 55.5% to $87.942 bln.

In June alone, trade between the two countries amounted to $61.247 bln.

China's surplus in trade with the United States in the first half of the year amounted to $164.921 bln, up 36.2% compared to the first half of 2020.

At the end of 2020, the volume of trade between China and the United States increased by 8.3% to $586.72 bln. China's surplus rose by 7% to $316.9 bln.