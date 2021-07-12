Militant attacks on US-led coalition’s facilities in Syria becoming more frequent

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Militant attacks on the facilities of the US-led coalition in eastern Syria are becoming more and more frequent, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"The coalition’s facilities on the eastern bank of the Euphrates came under shelling four times last week alone," he said, adding that increased activities of radical groups is observed on Syria’s territories controlled by the US-led coalition

"On July 11, militant shelled coalition facilities near oil and gas fields in Conoco and Al-Omar with the use of improvised multiple missile launcher systems," he said.

The US Department of Defense said on Saturday that the US military had come under fire in eastern Syria. According to a Pentagon spokesman, "there was an indirect fire attack in Conoco." It was reported on Wednesday that the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, which is used by the US-led anti-terrorist coalition, had come under missile fire. Apart from that, Erbil’s international airport in Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked by a drone bomb on Tuesday.