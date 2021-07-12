All members of terror cells discovered in Belarus apprehended - report

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. All members of terror cells discovered in Belarus have been apprehended, all of them are making confessions, Belarusian TV reported Monday citing the State Security Committee (KGB).

"All members of foreign-controlled terror cells have been apprehended and they are making confessions, according to the KGB. Investigations on multiple episodes are underway," the televised news broadcast said.

According to the news anchor, the investigations include a case of attempted arson of logging equipment, and an attempted explosion at the Russian military base near Vileyka. One more episode is an attempted murder of journalist Grigory Azaryonok. According to the report, the "punisher’s list" included other journalists as well.

The TV also informed that it will air a two-episode documentary of the terror cells’ investigation.

On July 2, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that sleeping terror cells, the so-called self-defense squads, have been discovered in Belarus. They allegedly aim to carry out a forceful regime change and Germany, Ukraine, the US, Poland and Lithuania are allegedly involved in their operation. According to Lukashenko, these forces sought to destroy a large amount of logging equipment in Belarus, and blow up a Russian Navy communication hub in Vileyka. He also disclosed an attempted murder of STV reporter Grigory Azaryonok.