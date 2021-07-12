Ukrainian authorities to blame for Ukraine being Europe’s poorest state — Putin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. It is the Ukrainian leadership, which has squandered the achievements of many generations, that is to blame for Ukraine turning into Europe’s poorest state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article, On the Historical Unity of the Russians and Ukrainians, posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"According to IMF data, Ukraine’s per capita GDP was less than $4,000 in 2019, even before the coronavirus epidemic. This is below the level of the Republic of Albania, the Republic of Moldova and unrecognized Kosovo. Ukraine is now Europe’s poorest state," Putin stressed.

"Who is to blame for that? Are the Ukrainian people to blame for that? Of course, not. It is the Ukrainian authorities that squandered the achievements of many generations," the Russian president said.

Ukraine and Russia developed as a single economic system for centuries, Putin said. In his opinion, today European Union member states would envy the depth of cooperation that existed 30 years ago.

"We are natural and mutually complementing economic partners. Such a close interrelation can strengthen competitive advantages and multiply the potential of both countries," the Russian leader stressed.

Ukraine’s potential was considerable and included powerful infrastructure, a gas distribution network, advanced ship-, aircraft and rocket-building industries and the instrument-making sector and world-class scientific, design and engineering schools. Logically, the Ukrainian leaders pledged after getting this heritage that the national economy would play a leading role and the living standards would be among the highest in Europe, Putin said.

"Today, however, the industrial tech giants that Ukraine was once proud of and the entire country are half-alive. In the past ten years, engineering output has plummeted by 42%. The scope of the country’s de-industrialization and its degradation as a whole can be judged by electric power generation that has actually halved over 30 years," the Russian president said.

Former feelings

Speaking about the diligence and talents of the Ukrainian people, Putin emphasized, however, that these people have the ability to persistently and firmly achieve successes, outstanding results and these qualities along with openness, natural optimism and hospitality have remained with Ukrainians.

"The feelings of millions of people, who treat Russia not simply well but with great love, remain the same and are similar to how we treat Ukraine," the Russian president said.

As an example, Putin recalled that before 2014 hundreds of agreements and joint projects were in operation for developing the economies of both countries, business and cultural ties, strengthening security and solving common social and environmental problems that yielded noticeable benefits for people.

"This is what we considered as the main thing. And that is why, we interacted fruitfully with all, let me stress, with all the leaders of Ukraine. Even after the well-known events in Kiev in 2014, I gave instructions to the Russian government to think about contacts between the relevant ministries and departments in order to preserve and maintain our economic ties," Putin said.

Unfortunately, "there was no reciprocal desire, and it is also absent at present," the Russian leader said.

"Nonetheless, Russia is still among Ukraine’s three major trade partners while hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians come to Russia to earn money and find hospitality and support here. This is what the alleged ‘aggressor country’ really looks like," Putin said.