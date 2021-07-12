West trying to place Ukraine under direct foreign control, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 12./TASS/. The West creates an atmosphere of fear in Ukraine, and is trying to put the country under direct foreign control, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article On the Historical Unity of the Russians and Ukrainians, posted to the Kremlin website on Monday.

"This is what is happening in practice. First - this is the building of an atmosphere of fear in the Ukrainian society, aggressive rhetoric, pandering to neo-Nazis, and militarization of the country. Along with this - it is not just full dependence but direct outside control, including the supervision of foreign advisers over Ukrainian government authorities, secret services and armed forces, military ‘development’ of the territory of Ukraine, the deployment of NATO infrastructure," Putin pointed out.

It is not by chance that the scandalous law on ‘indigenous peoples’ was adopted by Kiev "under the shelter of large-scale NATO exercises in Ukraine". The absorption of the remains of the Ukrainian economy, exploitation of its natural resources comes also under the same shelter, the president stated.

"The sale of arable lands is also around the corner, and it is evident, who will buy them. Yes, financial means, loans are allocated to Ukraine from time to time, but under their own terms and interest rates, under the preferences and benefits for western companies," Putin said. "By the way, who will be repaying these debts?" Putin asked. "Apparently, it is expected that this will be done not only by today’s generation of Ukrainians, but also by their children, grandchildren, and possibly their great-grandchildren," he added.