Ukraine could have billions of dollars of profit by keeping economic ties with Russia

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The positive effect for Ukraine could amount to tens of billions of dollars if the country kept economic ties with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"Kiev uses its "political arithmetic" but in 1991-2013 Ukraine saved over $82 bln for its budget on account of low gas prices alone, while at present it "clings on to" $1.5 bln of Russian payments for transit of our gas to Europe. If economic ties between our countries were preserved, then the positive effect for Ukraine could amount to tens of billions of dollars," Putin noted.

Russia has not merely recognized new geopolitical realities but has also done a lot for Ukraine to establish itself as an independent nation, the President said. "We provided sound support to Ukraine in the challenging 90s and the new millennium," he added.