Ukraine should focus on its own interests but not be anti-Russian tool — Putin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia is open for dialogue with Ukraine, but Kiev should focus on its own national interests rather than be an anti-Russian tool in somebody else’s hands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his new article on the historical unity of the Russians and Ukrainians that was posted on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"Russia is open for dialogue with Ukraine and is ready to discuss the most difficult matters. But, it is important for us to understand that the partner is focused on its own interests rather than is serving somebody else’s interests, that it is not a tool for struggling against us in their hands," the article reads.

The Russian leader notes that Russia respects the Ukrainian language and traditions, as well as the Ukrainians’ aspiration to see their country free, safe and prosperous.

The Russian leader announced his plans to write an article about the history of the Russian people and its ties with Ukraine during his annual question-and-answer session on June 30. The article was published on the Kremlin website in two languages - Russian and Ukrainian.