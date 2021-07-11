Final voter turnout at Moldova’s snap parliamentary polls slightly over 48% - CEC

CHISINAU, July 11. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s early parliamentary elections in Moldova was 48.1% at 21:00 local time, when polling stations closed, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

It is slightly less that the turnout at the parliamentary elections in 2019 when 48.22% of eligible voters took part in the voting. The voter turnout at the first round of voting at the presidential polls in 2020 was 42.7%, and 52.7% - at the runoff presidential elections.

On Sunday, Moldova held early parliamentary elections. Polling stations opened at 07:00 a.m. and closed at 21:00.

A party needs to score more than five percent of votes to win seats in the parliament. The threshold for election blocs is seven percent and two percent - for independent candidates.

The dissolution of parliament was instigated by Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, who seeks to form a pro-European government and gain control over the legislative body with the Action and Solidarity Party’s help. Their main opponent is the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, led by country’s ex-presidents Vladimir Voronin and Igor Dodon. Overall, another 20 political parties are taking part in the polls.