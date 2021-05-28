Serbian President thanks Russia for new batch of Sputnik V vaccine

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed gratitude to Russia for the delivery of a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection to the republic at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the presidential press service reported on Friday.

"Today the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko and expressed gratitude for the delivery of a new batch of the Sputnik V vaccine which will be immediately included in the inoculation process in our country," the statement said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation in the region. Thus, the ambassador pointed out Russia’s dedication to protecting the norms of international law and Serbia’s territorial integrity. They agreed that the policy of peace and cooperation is of paramount importance for the further development of the Western Balkans.

The Serbian president and the Russian ambassador have also discussed the progress of economic cooperation between Russia and Serbia and noted that joint infrastructure projects are being implemented as planned.