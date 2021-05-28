Belarusian PM says Minsk received support from CIS partners amid Western pressure

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Belarus has received support from its CIS partners amid the heightened sanction pressure, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday after a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government.

"We exchange information on this matter. We are receiving support from our CIS colleagues. Any other country will have such support tomorrow. So, it is very important that we — Belarus in this case — have managed to make our colleagues see the actual situation stemming from this brazen pressure on our country," he said.

"The topic of pressure, both economic and political, was raised more than once today," he noted. "Regrettably, our countries are faced with this fact with increasing frequency. The international system of checks and balances has gone out of balance, with international institutions originally meant to act as stabilizers doing this inefficiently. That is why, one country after another has become a target for such pressure."

"Bearing in mind our striving for cooperation and taking into account the strategic documents on mutual support and cooperation we have, naturally, we hope that our countries will pool their efforts to stand up to the external pressure and economic restrictions," Golovchenko stressed.

"The West’s sanctions are meant to exert economic and political pressure on the CIS countries," head of the CIS Executive Committee, Sergey Lebedev, noted. "It pushes us towards closer cooperation. We will be able to resolve the economic problems we have to face because of sanctions only in cooperation with each other."

"I am pleased to state that this is what all heads of the delegations spoke about today. We will find solutions to these problems only when we invigorate our cooperation," he stressed.