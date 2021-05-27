Bashar al-Assad wins Syrian presidential election

BEIRUT, May 27./TASS/. Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh announced on Thursday the results of the vote in the May 26 presidential election.

"The incumbent President Bashar al-Assad won the election, securing the support of 95.1% of the voters," Sabbagh told a news conference in Damascus broadcast by Al-Ekhbariya television.

"The voter turnout was 78%," he said, adding that over 14 million citizens took part in the election. The speaker drew attention to high responsibility of the people "that surpassed all expectations".