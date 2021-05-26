Finland bans Belavia flights to country

HELSINKI, May 26. /TASS/. Traficom, Finland’s transport and communications agency, revoked the permit for flights of Belarusian Belavia to the country, the regulator said on Wednesday.
"Traficom canceled the permit for flights of state-owned Belarusian company Belavia to Finland," it says.
The basis for such decision is the Traficom’s assessment, whereby "Belarus cannot support air traffic and passenger safety in its [air] space, the regulator adds.
The EU summit held on May 24 ruled to ban flights of Belarusian air carriers to EU airports and over the EU airspace and recommended European airlines to refrain from flights in Belarusian airspace. These measures followed an incident with the forced landing of the Ryanair’s passenger jet in Belarus on May 23.