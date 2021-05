BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. About 400 flights happen over Belarus every day, 300 of them being overflights, which the EU Summit recommended to suspend over the Ryanair plane incident, European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) said Tuesday, according to Reuters.

According to the report, "around 400 civilian planes fly over Belarus every day, including 300 overflights of which about 100 are operated by EU or British carriers.".