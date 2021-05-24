Brussels bars Belarusian airlines from flights to EU at summit

BRUSSLES, May 25. /TASS/. EU leaders decided at the summit on Monday to bar Belarusian airlines from carrying out flights to EU airports and flying above the EU, also advising European carriers to suspend flights in the country’s airspace.

The summit "calls on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus; calls on the Council to adopt the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports of flights operated by such airlines," according to the statement.

This decision does not enter into effect yet and needs to be approved by the Council at the level of ministers.