List of condolences from around the world over Kazan tragedy grows every minute

"I would like to say that now we receive an enormous amount of words of support from around the world. These words continue to pour in. These are the words of condolences, the words of understanding, support, sympathy," she said. "The list of those sending such messages is growing every minute," she added.

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia has been receiving an enormous amount of words of support over Kazan’s school shooting, the list of condolences is growing every minute, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Allow me to name some of them: the UN Secretary General, the President of the European Parliament, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, heads of state of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Finland, South Ossetia, Abkhazia, of many other states. Prime ministers, foreign ministers. Lithuania, Serbia and Turkey, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, and so on. Ambassadors and embassies of foreign states accredited in Russia. They send us the words of sympathy and support," the diplomat continued.

The spokeswoman noted that ordinary citizens, public figures also got involved. They bring flowers, candles, toys to Russian embassies and consulates abroad, leave messages in electronic books of condolences or write on their pages on social networks.

"During these days, these minutes, we are united in our rejection of such crimes. We are together with the relatives of the victims and the injured. And we feel this global support. I would like to thank everyone who sent such sincere and poignant words to our country, our people," she concluded.

On Tuesday, an ex-pupil of Kazan’s public school No. 175 opened fire at his former school. As a result, nine people were killed, including seven children, 23 people remain hospitalized. The perpetrator has been taken into custody. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a mass murder case in the wake of the attack.