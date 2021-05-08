Rahmon focuses on security cooperation at talks with Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon underscored his country’s willingness to forge security ties with Russia, including amidst the risks emerging in the wake of the US troops’ pullout from Afghanistan, he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday.

Rahmon has arrived in Moscow on a visit and on Sunday he is scheduled to attend the Victory Day celebrations.

"I would especially like to note our close cooperation in the security area," Tajikistan’s president said. "Our relations are developing within the CIS, the SCO and the CSTO."

Rahmon emphasized that the security issue was currently predominant in Central Asia, taking into consideration the US announcement of its troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Actually, they (the US - TASS) have already pulled out more than half [of the troops], and immediately after the announcement the situation escalated dramatically inside Afghanistan," Emomali Rahmon noted.

He added that Tajikistan shares nearly 60% of the post-Soviet republics’ border with Afghanistan.

Additionally, Rahmon pointed out that cooperation between Moscow and Dushanbe was developing in all areas, including trade and culture.