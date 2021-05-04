FBI officers injure man who tried to force his way into CIA headquarters

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. FBI officers injured an unidentified person who tried to drive a car to the CIA headquarters, FBI Washington division said in its Twitter.

"FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approx. 6 PM on Monday, May 3, 2021. An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency HQ […] emerged from his vehicle with a weapon & was engaged by law enforcement officers," the tweet says.

According to the tweet, the suspect was injured by an officer and subsequently hospitalized.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the Bureau underscored.

Earlier, the CIA press service announced that the HQ security thwarted an attempt to breach the main gate by an unidentified person in a car.

According to an NBC report, the CIA security personnel attempted to negotiate with the intruder, but the latter refused to go away. After a while, the security officers attempted to physically move the car away from the gate. The driver left the car, with a firearm in hand, and stated that he has explosives, prompting FBI officers to open fire. According to NBC sources, the intruder may have mental issues; he has already attempted to infiltrate the headquarters earlier.