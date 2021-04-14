Armenia’s Pashinyan to step down in late April

YEREVAN, April 14. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that he will step down during the last ten days of April in order to disband parliament and call early elections.

"I will tender my resignation during the last ten days of April as it was agreed between the parliamentary forces and the president," Pashinyan told parliament on Wednesday. "In order to adhere to all protocol procedures on the seventh day I will nominate myself for premiership. All other factions will refrain from nominating their candidates, and my party My Step will not elect me as prime minister. Then my faction will nominate me and reject my candidature again. The parliament will be disbanded and elections will be held on June 20," he said.