Twitter, Facebook stock on the rise after losses due to Trump ban

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. Shares of Twitter and Facebook have gained a little in value on Tuesday as the US trading opened. On Monday, the companies plummeted in market value amid banning accounts of incumbent US President Donald Trump.
Twitter is gaining 0.12% ($0.06) at 09:33 EST to reach $48.24. Meanwhile, Facebook shares went up by 0.32% ($0.82) to hit $257,66.
On Monday, Twitter’s stock lost 6.41%, while Facebook shares dropped by 4.01%
On January 8, Twitter permanently blocked Trump’s account citing violation of the platform guidelines as well as due to concerns that he could try to incite more violence. The US leader primarily used his personal account rather than the official one belonging to the US president. Trump had more than 80 million followers. The US president has also been stripped of opportunities to write in Facebook and Instagram since January 7.
On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC to stop lawmakers from officially certifying the results of the November presidential election in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming the new president. One protester was shot dead during the unrest. In addition, three others died, the causes of their deaths were qualified as medical emergencies. Another Capitol Police officer died after the clashes. Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.