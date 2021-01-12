Twitter, Facebook stock on the rise after losses due to Trump ban

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. Shares of Twitter and Facebook have gained a little in value on Tuesday as the US trading opened. On Monday, the companies plummeted in market value amid banning accounts of incumbent US President Donald Trump.

Twitter is gaining 0.12% ($0.06) at 09:33 EST to reach $48.24. Meanwhile, Facebook shares went up by 0.32% ($0.82) to hit $257,66.

On Monday, Twitter’s stock lost 6.41%, while Facebook shares dropped by 4.01%