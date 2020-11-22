US deployed strategic bombers to Middle East - US Central Command

NEW YORK, November 22. /TASS/. The United States deployed B-52H strategic bombers to the Middle East on Saturday, US Central Command reported on its website.

"On November 21, 2020, two U.S. Air force B-52 bombers belonging to the 5th Bomb Wing, from Minot AFB, North Dakota, carried out a round-trip mission to the Middle East region," the US Central Command said.

According to the statement, "U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base have conducted a surprise, round-trip to the Persian Gulf area "to deter aggression and reassure U.S. partners and allies".

"The non-stop mission demonstrates the U.S. military’s ability to deploy combat airpower anywhere in the world on short notice and integrate into CENTCOM operations to help preserve regional stability and security," says the US Central Command.

During the mission, the crews interacted with American fighters and tanker aircraft. As US Central Command specifies, the last time a long-range flight of a strategic bomber to the Middle East took place at the beginning of this year. The number of bombers deployed to the region was not specified.

On Tuesday, Acting Secretary of Defense of the United States Christopher Miller told reporters that the number of American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq is planned to be reduced to 2,500 by January 15, 2021. According to CNN TV, there are currently about 4,500 US military personnel in Afghanistan and about 3,000 in Iraq.