Russian peacekeepers escort first Azerbaijani military convoy from Shusha

STEPANAKERT, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s peacekeepers have escorted the first convoy of Azerbaijan’s army from Shusha to the Nagorno-Karabakh village of Krasny Bazar, a TASS correspondent reported on Thursday.

A convoy of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces consisted of three Kamaz trucks with personnel. According to the peacekeepers, the vehicles did not carry any weapons. Two Tigr armored vehicles escorted the convoy.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the contingent's backbone is the 15th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade (peacekeeping) of the Central Military District. Russian observation posts have been set up along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor, linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The peacekeeping operation’s command is located in Stepanakert and the situation is being monitored round-the-clock.