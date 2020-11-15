After 96% vote count, Sandu ahead in Moldovan presidential run-off with 53%

CHISINAU, November 16. /TASS/. Leader of the pro-European opposition Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu is ahead securing 53.3% of the vote in the Sunday run-off, while incumbent President Igor Dodon receives 46.6%, Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said on its website after counting over 96.45% of the ballots received from polling stations.

Moldovan citizens residing in the unrecognized Transnistria supported Dodon with 85.8% of votes. In Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy, also populated by Russian-speaking residents, Dodon is supported by 94.7% of voters, some 98% of the ballots were processed there. The republic’s citizens residing abroad gave their votes for Sandu (86%). According to the CEC latest data, the turnout amounted to 52.74%.

On November 15, Moldova held the presidential run-off. The run-off ended in Moldova at 21.00 local time, some polling stations outside of the republic will continue to operate depending on the country.