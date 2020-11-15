Sandu ahead in Moldovan presidential runoff with 51%, Dodon secures 48% - CEC

CHISINAU, November 15. /TASS/. Leader of the pro-European opposition Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu is ahead securing 51% of votes in the Sunday runoff, while Incumbent President Igor Dodon receives 48%, Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting 70% of the ballots received from polling stations.

Earlier on Sunday, CEC Deputy Chairman Vladimir Sarban said at a briefing after the polling stations closed in Moldova, that "the vote was held with no major incidents and in a transparent manner."

According to CEC latest reports, the turnout amounted to 52.69%.

On November 15, Moldova held the presidential runoff. Incumbent President Igor Dodon is challenged by leader of the pro-European opposition Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu, who is keen to stage a comeback after her defeat to Dodon in the 2016 presidential runoff. In the first round, Dodon won 32.6% of votes, while Sandu secured 36.1%. The candidate with most votes will be declared the winner. The runoff ended in Moldova at 21.00 local time.