Ukraine’s Zelensky should beware that he's addressed without his post, says Lukashenko

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian leader should beware that he is not just called Vladimir Zelensky and not President Zelensky, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with foreign media Friday.

"Volodya (short for Vladimir - TASS) Zelensky should beware now that somebody can just call him just Zelensky and not President. I think everything is heading that way. It is hard to find a way to make people’s trust in you crumble in 18-24 months," he told Ukraine’s 112 Ukraine TV in light of Zelensky’s remark that he will just address his counterpart Alexander Lukashenko as simply that without President after the Belarusian elections and the subsequent events.

At the same time, the leader added that "those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.".