Daily growth in coronavirus cases in Poland reaches over 24,000

WARSAW, November 13. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland per day increased by 24,051, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

At the end of the last day, the department reported 419 deaths and 13,231 recovered patients. In total, starting from March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 665,547 people were infected, 9,499 died, and 267,580 patients recovered.

Around 22,200 patients with coronavirus are currently housed in Polish hospitals, 2,047 of them are connected to mechanical ventilation devices. More than 430,000 people remain in quarantine. Temporary hospitals are being set up in Warsaw and other large cities. At the moment, the country has 34,600 beds for patients with coronavirus and 2,600 mechanical lung ventilators.

The pandemic regime announced by the authorities in Poland has been maintained since March. In connection with the increase in the incidence rate that began in the fall, the Polish government decided to return the widespread mask regime and a number of other restrictions on shops, public transport, and cultural institutions. Restaurants, cafes and bars are takeaway only. Schoolchildren switched to distance learning. Pensioners over 70 are urged to stay at home; volunteers deliver food for this category of citizens.

