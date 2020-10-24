Russia a trusted mediator in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Armenian president

YEREVAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russia is a trusted and pro-active mediator concerning resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s press office said on Saturday, citing his interview with Egypt’s Al-Ahram Weekly.

"In the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia is a trusted and pro-active mediator between the conflicting sides. Russia plays a crucial role here, and it demonstrated its commitment to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict by brokering a ceasefire on 10 October. We must admit that this was a courageous and timely move, even though the Azeri side remained aggressively stubborn and destructive," Sarkissian said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.