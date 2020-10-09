{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Trilateral talks on Nagorno-Karabakh last for over six hours

The meeting started at 16.30 Moscow time

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers - Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan - have been holding talks over a recent escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh for more than six hours, a TASS correspondent reported on Friday.

The meeting started at 16.30 Moscow time, but it is still unclear how long it will last. Media representatives from three countries are waiting in the press center of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Reception House, glued to the screen in hope to see the ministers’ statement after the talks.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers arrived in Moscow a few hours prior to the meeting. They had been invited for consultations on Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

Tags
ArmeniaAzerbaijan
WHO says new daily coronavirus cases hit record high of over 350,000
The coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 6,300 to climb to 1.056 million
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub passes next stage of trials in White Sea
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan’s deployment at sea lasted over two weeks
Read more
Restrictions in Russia for COVID-19 prevention insufficient, expert says
Maybe one should start with the educational campaigns, the expert said
Read more
Russian radars track 41 foreign spy planes and 3 drones over week
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed
Read more
Russia issues arrest warrant against Belarus’s ex-presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya
Meanwhile, a source in Russian law enforcement told TASS that the arrest warrant had been initially issued in Belarus, but it also extends to Russia, due to bilateral agreement between the two nations
Read more
Coronavirus cases among children on the rise in Russia, expert says
This shows that the new infection is holding ground, the expert said
Read more
Putin does not plan to meet with top diplomats of Armenia, Azerbaijan — Kremlin
The spokesman did not specify the agenda of the upcoming meeting, reporting only its start time, 3 pm
Read more
Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln
The five European companies cooperating with the Russian gas major faced a fine of $100 mln, according to the UOKiK head
Read more
Munitions explode at military base near Ryazan in central Russia after fire
According to an emergency service source, the fire continues to spread because of wind gusts and the shells are exploding nearly every ten seconds
Read more
Russia to hold three more test launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missile by year-end
The three launches will involve real strike at sea or land targets, including those imitating aircraft carriers
Read more
Putin meets with Ukrainian opposition politician Medvedchuk in Novo-Ogaryovo
The conversation took place live
Read more
Armenian forces shoot down seven Azerbaijani drones — defense ministry
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
There were no toxic substances in Navalny’s body when he was in Russia — intel chief
The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service dismissed remarks by blogger Alexey Navalny that he was allegedly poisoned by the Russian special services as Russophobic propaganda
Read more
Gold refining plant seized in Kyrgyzstan
Read more
Putin hails Tsirkon hypersonic missile’s successful test as major event for Russia
Equipping Russian Armed Forces with advanced weapons systems, which have no rivals in the world, ensures the state’s defense capacity for many years to come, Putin said
Read more
Several journalists wounded in Shushi shelling in Karabakh
On October 1, a group of journalists came under the Azerbaijani army’s artillery fire in the town of Martuni in Karabakh
Read more
Putin invites Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers to Moscow for talks
Russia calls for a ceasefire, so that sides can swap dead bodies and prisoners
Read more
US wants agreements with Russia to cover all nuclear warheads - Department of State
Read more
Press review: Moscow won’t intervene in Kyrgyzstan and Democrats eye sanctions on Baku
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 8
Read more
Press review: EU itching to punish Russia over Navalny and Moscow seeks peacemaker role
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 9
Read more
Diplomat castigates German, French top diplomats’ call for sanctions against Russia
The diplomat spotlighted the fact that all of the inquiries by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office within the framework of the European Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters have been brushed aside
Read more
Putin says US harbors ‘bipartisan consensus’ to contain Russia
The Russian president said that the intentions voiced earlier by US President Donald Trump were definitely not implemented in full
Read more
Russia to launch first reusable rocket with payload in 2026
Roscosmos and the Progress Space Rocket Center signed a contract on Monday on the conceptual designing of the Amur-SPG space rocket center for a new Amur reusable methane-fueled rocket
Read more
Work on Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile continued for over 30 years — designer
The weapon was developed in response to the US Strategic Defense Initiative
Read more
Putin reveals he likes many left-wing values
The president recalled that he was a member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union for almost 20 years
Read more
Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub eliminates enemy submarine in Barents Sea drills
The exercise was held without actually employing the torpedo ammunition load, the Northern Fleet’s press office specified
Read more
Russia reports nearly 11,500 new coronavirus cases
The total case tally has reached 1,260,112
Read more
Aides who accompanied Navalny in Tomsk have many questions to answer — investigation
According to the deputy director of the Investigative Department, the blogger's team refuse to testify
Read more
Potential Nord Stream 2 pipelayer stopped off the coast of Kaliningrad region
The current status is limited maneuverability
Read more
Western countries showed nihilism by refusing to listen to former OPCW chief — diplomat
Belgium, Britain, Germany, the United States, France and Estonia earlier voted against hearing Jose Bustani's report in the UN during a meeting devoted to the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons
Read more
Aliyev claims Azerbaijan’s control over 9 Karabakh settlements
According to the President, a large amount of Armenian military vehicles have been destroyed since the military action began on September 27
Read more
Space station’s orbit lowered before launch of Soyuz manned spacecraft
A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft is scheduled to blast off from Site No. 31 of the Baikonur spaceport on October 14 to deliver the next expedition to the ISS
Read more
Russia, Egypt to hold joint naval drills in Black Sea this year
The drills aim to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the Egyptian and Russian Navies
Read more
Meeting of Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers begins in Moscow
The talks on Nagorno-Karabakh are taking place in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Reception House
Read more
Press review: Kyrgyzstan rocked by election unrest and Turkey raising stakes in Caucasus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 7
Read more
Russia has security obligations to Armenia, not Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, reports of hostilities on Armenian territory have not been confirmed
Read more
US could be destabilized following elections, says Russian intelligence chief
The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3
Read more
Russian government to allocate $64.5 mln for water supply of Crimea
Crimea began to experience water shortages in April 2014, when Ukraine cut it off water supply from the Dnieper River, which had provided 90% of the peninsula's needs
Read more
Russian blogger Yuri Kotenok heavily injured in Shushi, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
A total of three people have been injured in Shushi
Read more
Russia tries to prevent US from obtaining coronavirus vaccine — US intelligence official
The US official presented no evidence to support his claims
Read more
Gazprom itself will take counter-actions after Poland fined company — Kremlin
Speaking about how Warsaw's step might affect the state of Russian-Polish relations, the spokesman noted that they can hardly be called thriving and thus there is hardly something that could spoil them even more
Read more
Russian MiG-31 fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in drills over Kamchatka
Under the drills’ scenario, a MiG-31 fighter simulated intrusion into Russia’s airspace after gaining a supersonic speed at an altitude of about 20,000 meters
Read more
Baku, Yerevan confirm participation in Moscow consultations
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier invited the top Azerbaijani and Armenian diplomats to Moscow for consultations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, with the Russian foreign minister acting as a mediator
Read more
Russian military refute reports about police mission blocked in Syria
A number of media outlets reported earlier that Turkish troops had blocked Russian servicemen in Syria;s Idlib
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus situation may require additional decisions — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman did not specify though what steps could be taken
Read more
Head of Russia’s Bank Trust detained on suspicion of fraud
Investigators requested placing Mikhail Khabarov in custody
Read more
TASS exclusive interview with Putin closely studied in all capitals, says Kremlin
There have been quite a few foreign comments on Putin’s statements in the TASS special project, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Apple requests blocking three Telegram channels on Belarus
Apple’s concern is that publication of the personal information of law enforcement officials "may incite violence," Telegram founder Pavel Durov writes
Read more
Russian Navy frigate successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile
The missile flew to a range of 450 km, climbing to a maximum altitude of 28 km
Read more
Poland's fines for Nord Stream 2 will affect neither project nor partners, analysts say
In May 2018, Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) initiated an investigation into Gazprom and five of its financial partners in Nord Stream 2 - OMV, Wintershall, Shell, Uniper and Engie
Read more
Excessive concentrations of three substances found in Kamchatka water samples
Excess values of phosphate ion, total iron and total phenol were registered, according to the watchdog
Read more