Trilateral talks on Nagorno-Karabakh last for over six hours

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers - Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan - have been holding talks over a recent escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh for more than six hours, a TASS correspondent reported on Friday.

The meeting started at 16.30 Moscow time, but it is still unclear how long it will last. Media representatives from three countries are waiting in the press center of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Reception House, glued to the screen in hope to see the ministers’ statement after the talks.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers arrived in Moscow a few hours prior to the meeting. They had been invited for consultations on Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.