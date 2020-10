BAKU, October 4. /TASS/. The leader of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, was seriously wounded in a strike carried out by the Azerbaijani forces, Hikmet Hajiyev, an aide to Azerbaijan’s president, told a briefing on Sunday.

"During a surgical strike of the Azerbaijani army leader of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic Arayik Harutyunyan was seriously wounded," Hajiyev said.