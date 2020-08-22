Belarusian riots coordinated from abroad, Lukashenko says

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Coordinators of Belarusian riots are abroad and activists are receiving financial assistance from there, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Saturday.

"The instigators are not from Grodno and are not Belarusians. They are sitting there near Warsaw and Vilnius. And you see where these supporters of alternative power ran, no one bashed them and expelled them from Belarus," Lukashenko stated.

Shut down all enterprises

Lukashenko ordered to suspend work since August 24 at all enterprises where staff went on strike.

"I ask the governor and chairs of the executive committees: if someone does not want to work, don’t force them, you shouldn’t do that. We won’t be able to force them and persuade them. The country will survive this. But if an enterprise does not work, on Monday we will put the lock on the gates and stop it, people will calm down and we will decide whom to invite to this enterprise," the president told a rally in Grodno on Saturday.