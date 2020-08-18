People gathering for more protests in downtown Minsk

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. Minsk residents are gathering in the Independence Square for another protest Tuesday evening, as people carrying red and white flags are stretching along the Independence Avenue, supported by hooting from passing cars, TASS reports from the site.

There are now a few thousands of people in the square. They are chanting "Go away", which has become a tradition after the election. There are also screams of support for former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Law enforcement officers are not stopping them, following the trend of the past few days.

Throughout the day, the situation in Minsk was largely calm. Residents formed ‘chains of solidarity’ only in a few places. However, there were no more than a few dozens of people there.