Russian rescuers find another body under rubble in Beirut

BEIRUT, August 8. /TASS/. Russian emergency ministry rescuers taking part in the search and rescue effort in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, hit by a powerful blast on Monday, have pulled another body from the rubble of a collapsed building, the crisis center told TASS on Saturday.

"Emergencies ministry rescuers found the body of the fourth victim at the site of the collapsed silo in the port of Beirut," a spokesperson said.

Russian rescuers arrived in Beirut on August 5. More than 100 Russian specialists are working in the disaster zone. A mobile hospital of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Tsentrospas team is working at a stadium nearby.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area near the Lebanese Navy’s base on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, while more than 300,000 people were left without homes. At least 154 people died and 5,000 were injured, dozens are still listed as missing. Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs service six years ago.