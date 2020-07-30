Highest daily COVID-19 growth recorded in Ukraine

KIEV, July 30. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus infections in Ukraine has increased compared to the previous day by 17% and is at 1,197, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council reported on Thursday.

The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours, according to this data, is at 760, the day before this value was at 650. 23 patients died, a day earlier 21 patients died in Ukraine due to the coronavirus infection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country 68,794 cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded with 37,394 people having recovered and 1,673 fatalities. Currently the number of the coronavirus infections is at 29,727.