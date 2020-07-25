Russian chief infectious diseases specialist expects no spike in COVID-19 cases this fall

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A slight increase in COVID-19 cases is possible in Russia this fall, but it won’t be comparable to this spring’s figures, said Vladimir Chulanov, the lead infectious diseases specialist of the Russian Health Ministry.

"It would be more correct to describe it not as the second wave, but as a possible increase during the period of seasonal surge in acute respiratory infections. New groups of people are formed in fall - groups of pupils, students, employees - and this creates favorable conditions for transmission of airborne infections, including the novel coronavirus. This may cause a certain increase in cases. But we do not expect a significant surge, like those observed before," he said.

To date, 800,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 588,774 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,046 fatalities nationwide.