US records record-high 63,000 new coronavirus cases, Johns Hopkins University reports

TASS, July 10. The number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections rose in the United States by record-breaking 63,000, shows data by Johns Hopkins University published Friday.

According to the research university, the country identified additional 990 coronavirus-related fatalities. Yesterday, the US reported 58,600 new cases and 820 deaths.

In the last few weeks, a number of US states, namely Florida, Arizona, Texas and California, are witnessing spikes in new cases. Amid these developments, local authorities decided to slow down the process of rolling back or lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The US is the world leader in both confirmed infections (more than 3.11 million) and deaths caused by coronavirus (133,200).

According to the latest statistics, over 12,404,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 557,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 7,235,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.