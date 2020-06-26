20 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Twenty more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,714, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Twenty coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 3,714.

The center once again warned the city dwellers that they should stay at home and call a doctor if they have symptoms of an acute respiratory disease.

As many as 6,800 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 Russian regions during the past day. Some 28.5% of these cases had no clinical symptoms. A total of 176 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across Russia and 8,988 patients recovered.

Moscow has 218,604 coronavirus cases.

To date, 620,794 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 384,152 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,781 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.