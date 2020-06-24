Bosnian Serb leader talks to Putin, Russian defense minister after parade in Moscow

BELGRADE, June 24. /TASS/. Milorad Dodik, the Serb Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, held brief talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu after the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on Wednesday, Srpska Republika News Agency (SRNA) has reported.

In the footage released by the agency, Dodik and Putin were shaking hands and the Bosnian Serb leader was briefly discussing something with the Russian president. Then, Dodik talked to Shoigu, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, South Ossetia’s President Anatoly Bibilov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik is visiting Moscow to watch the Victory Day Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two.

After the parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Eternal Flame of the Tomb to the Unknown Soldier, paying tribute to the Soviet soldiers fallen in World War Two. The visiting foreign leaders of Abkhazia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Serb member of the Bosnian presidency Milorad Dodik - TASS), Kazakhstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Ossetia joined the Russian president in the flower laying ceremony.