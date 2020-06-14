Reuters: аt least 60 dead in two Islamic radicals’ attack in Northeast Nigeria

TASS, June 14. At least 40 civilians and 20 servicemen died in to Islamic militants’ attacks in the state of Borno in Northeast Nigeria, Reuters reported citing its sources.

According to the report, the attacks took place in local government areas of Monguno and Nganzai.

On Wednesday, AFP reported citing Nigerian command that 69 civilians died on June 9 by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Daesh division. The ISWAP was established in 2015 by cells that splintered away from the Boko Haram terror group.