Moscow reports 59 coronavirus deaths in past day, overall death toll hits 1,993

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Another 59 patients who contracted the novel coronavirus infection died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the Russian capital to 1,993, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"A total of 59 patients diagnosed with pneumonia, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, died in Moscow," the center said.

By now, 1,993 people who tested positive for the infection have died in the Russian capital.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, a total of 3,190 new cases were registered in Moscow in past day, while 3,831 patients recovered in the reported period.

So far, 47,413 novel coronavirus patients have already recovered and been discharged from Moscow hospitals.