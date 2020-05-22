NATO calling on Russia to return to full compliance with Open Skies Treaty

BRUSSELS, May 22. /TASS/. NATO believes that Russia should roll back its "flight limitations over Kaliningrad, and restricting flights in Russia near its border with Georgia" and "return to full compliance of the [Open Skies] Treaty" which would allow preserving this agreement after Washington unilaterally pulls out of it, reads statement of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg issued Friday following the alliance’s urgent summit.

"Russia has for many years imposed flight restrictions inconsistent with the Treaty, including flight limitations over Kaliningrad, and restricting flights in Russia near its border with Georgia. Russia’s ongoing selective implementation of its obligations under the Open Skies Treaty has undermined the contribution of this important Treaty to security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region," the statement reads. "The United States has declared Russia in violation of the Treaty, and has now announced its intention to withdraw from the Treaty in six months, consistent with Treaty provisions. The US has declared that it may, however, reconsider its withdrawal should Russia return to full compliance with the Treaty."

Stoltenberg claimed that NATO allies fully observe the Treaty on Open Skies and are "firmly committed to the preservation of effective international arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation." "Russia’s return to compliance is the best way to preserve the benefits of the Treaty," he noted.

Earlier on Friday, a diplomatic source told TASS that the US is seeking support of every NATO ally for its unilateral decision to quit the treaty and wants to shift all the responsibility for this step on Russia. Meanwhile, DPA agency, citing their sources, reported that the US failed to secure backing of all NATO partners during the urgent meeting.