Germany cancels 2020 ILA Berlin aircraft exhibition over coronavirus

BERLIN, March 18. /TASS/. The 2020 ILA Berlin aerospace exhibition that was supposed to take place in the German capital between May 13 and 17, is cancelled over the coronavirus situation, the organizers told journalists Wednesday.

This year’s exhibition was supposed to accommodate about 1,000 exhibitors, including the Russian ones.

"For us it is clear that we take responsibility for the exhibitors, partners and visitors at ILA 2020," German Aerospace Industries Association Chief Executive Volker Thum said in a statement.

ILA is one of the world’s largest aerospace exhibitions. Set up in 1909, it is also the world’s oldest exhibition of aircraft of various purposes.

Earlier, Berlin also cancelled the ITB international tourism fair over the coronavirus threat.