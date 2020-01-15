Iran’s Rouhani apologizes for delayed plane crash admission

TEHRAN, January 15. /TASS/. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered an apology for delaying the admission that the national military was responsible for downing the Ukrainian plane, Iran’s state TV broadcast the speech on Wednesday.

"I would like to offer an apology for the delay and for our tone," the president said.

Rouhani has also dismissed as nonsense the suspicion Iran seeks to go nuclear.

"Rumors to the effect Iran seeks to obtain nuclear weapons are nonsense that has been repeated so many times," Rouhani said on television on Wednesday.