TASS, January 12. Two people were killed and three others were injured when terrorists shelled residential areas in northwestern Syria’s Aleppo on Sunday, SANA news agency reported citing a police spokesman.

Two teenagers are among those wounded, according to the officer.

Several mortar shells fired by terrorists exploded in a residential area of Al-Khalidiyah and in the city’s central street. At least seven shells exploded in the city's residential areas, according to the report.