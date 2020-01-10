Abkhazia’s special services checking reports about Ukrainians’ participation in riots

SUKHUM, January 10. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s special services are verifying reports about possible participation of citizens of other countries in the protests in Sukhum. It is not ruled out that there are Ukrainian nationals among them, Secretary of the Abkhazian Security Service Mukhamed Kilba told TASS on Friday.

"We have such information. It is being verified," he said, adding that Ukrainian nationals are among such foreigners. "Corresponding services are verifying these reports."

He said that Georgian nationals could also be involved in the protests.