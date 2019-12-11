North Korea's denuclearization possible only through trust-building measures — diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, December 11. /TASS/. The path toward North Korea's denuclearization lies through trust-building measures, not through sanctions, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council session on Wednesday.

"Sanctions will not substitute for diplomacy. It is impossible to reach an agreement without offering something in return," Nebenzya said. "We have repeatedly said that the path toward denuclearization not only in North Korea, but on the whole Korean Peninsula, should start from trust-building measures," he added.

The diplomat confirmed that "the existence of North Korea's nuclear missile program is unacceptable." "However, can we really hope for progress if Pyongyang is urged to unconditionally accept all suggested conditions under the promise of future benefits?" Nebenzya asked.